After being closed for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hotel Nacional de Cuba will reopen for tourism on December 30, the date on which it will celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Havana city, Cuba.- After being closed for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hotel Nacional de Cuba will reopen for tourism on December 30, the date on which it will celebrate its 90th anniversary.

According to a press briefing held by Hotel General Director Luis Miguel Diaz, conditions have been created for the reopening after the country’s health authorities issued the certification of ‘Safer and More Hygienic Tourism.’

So far, we have some 30 reservations for accommodation in the last days of 2020, despite the uncertainty in the tourism industry at international level, the executive assured.

He explained that in the period of closure due to the health emergency, the Hotel Nacional, which is considered one of the most emblematic establishments in Cuban tourism, underwent restoration in different areas, such as the swimming pool, the gardens and some 150 rooms.

The investment was estimated at 12.5 million pesos, Diaz noted, stressing the importance of those works to adapt the hotel to the new times without losing its heritage and architecture.

In order to commemorate the hotel’s nine decades, a program of festive activities is planned on the afternoon of December 30, including a concert by the Aragon Orchestra, winner of a 2020 Latin Grammy Award.

In January 2020, the National Hotel won for the 16th consecutive time the World Travel Awards, an award that is considered the Oscars of the tourism sector. It is also the only Memory of the World hotel in Cuba, an award granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).