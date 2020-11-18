Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez congratulated the National Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Tuesday, on its 73rd anniversary.

On his Twitter account, the head of Cuban diplomacy acknowledged the group as defenders of the country’s gains. ‘Referents of Education, Science, Culture, Information and Communication in our country, they defend our gains as an indissoluble part of Revolutionary Diplomacy,’ Rodriguez wrote. Cuba is a member of UNESCO since August 29, 1947, when the instrument of ratification was deposited before the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UNESCO National Commission for Cuba was established on November 17, 1947, and it was one of the first commissions of UNESCO in the western hemisphere.