With the arrival of the first Russian tourists at Jardines del Rey international airport, the tour operator Pegas Touristik restarted on Wednesday its operations in Cuba, disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ciego de Avila, Cuba.- With the arrival of the first Russian tourists at Jardines del Rey international airport, the tour operator Pegas Touristik restarted on Wednesday its operations in Cuba, disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 429 visitors traveled on a direct flight of the Nordwind airline from Moscow to Cayo Coco, confident in the security offered by the Cuba destination, at a time when the country works to stop the novel coronavirus.

At the air terminal, tourists were received with strict health and security protocols, and PCR tests were carried out immediately, to check for the presence of the SARS-Cov-2 pathogen, which causes Covid-19.

The delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Ciego de Avila, Iyolexis Correa, told Prensa Latina that visitors are staying in eight hotels in the tourist region, including the Tryp Cayo Coco, which reopened for the occasion.

She refers that all the hotel and recreational facilities of the Coco and Guillermo keys are accredited with the Most Hygienic and Safe Tourism condition and meet biosecurity requirements to avoid contagion with the pandemic.

Correa stated that so far only Canadian tourists have visited Jardines del Rey, who travel on two weekly flights from Toronto and Montreal since September, when they resumed international tourism operations in Cuba.