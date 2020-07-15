The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were six new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,438 positive cases across the island.

Havana, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were six new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,438 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Wednesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Tuesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,277 patients have recovered — with two patients released from hospitalization during the day on Tuesday.