The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported four new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,466 positive cases across the island.

Havana, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported four new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,466 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Thursday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Wednesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.

This is the eleventh consecutive day that there have been no deaths due to the coronavirus on the island. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,339 patients have recovered — with 13 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Wednesday.