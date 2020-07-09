The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were four new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,403 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Thursday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Wednesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the 12th consecutive day that there have been no deaths from COVID-19. A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,244 patients have recovered — with two patients released from hospitalization during the day on Wednesday.