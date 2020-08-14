The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 56 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 3,229 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Thursday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 88 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

Dr. Durán began his press conference by expressing his condolences to the family of the patient who passed away on Wednesday — but pointed out that a post-mortem examination revealed that the 82-year-old patient did not die of COVID-19, as first suspected. He apologized for the mistake, but explained that such situations are possible when dealing with illnesses and viruses.