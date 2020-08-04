The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 31 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 2,701 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Monday night — unfortunately, one patient died from the coronavirus. A total of 88 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,382 patients have recovered — with nine patients released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.