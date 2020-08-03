The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 24 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 2,670 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the 22nd consecutive day there have been no deaths from the virus in Cuba. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.