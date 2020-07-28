The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 23 new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 2,555 positive cases across the island.

Havana, Cuba-

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Monday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. There have been no deaths from the virus in Cuba now for more than two weeks. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.