Havana, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported eleven new cases detected yesterday of COVID-19, for a total of 2,608 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Thursday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the 19th consecutive day there have been no deaths from the virus in Cuba. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.