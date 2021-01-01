President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday congratulated the Cuban people on New Year’s Eve and the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution.

On his Twitter account, the president expressed his gratitude to the Cubans, whom he invited to celebrate the holiday as a family.

‘CubaViva’, (Cuba Alive). The grateful embrace to our people. The gratitude and the hug felt by the Cuban family, for being an inspiration, for their understanding, participation and contribution. As a family, let us celebrate the new year and the 62nd anniversary of the Revolution. Long Live, ‘Cuba Viva,’ he stressed.

Precisely, the phrase ‘Cuba Viva’ defines the campaign promoted by the country to express the will of resistance of the nation in the midst of the unprecedented tightening of the US blockade and the increase in Washington’s hostility after the arrival of President Donald Trump at the White House in 2017.

They planned to kill us and we are alive, Diaz-Canel noted in December 2019 to the National Assembly of People’s Power.

In 2020, after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, that hostility became more acute; according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, for the first time in six decades this hostile policy caused losses exceeding five billion dollars in one year.

Around 200 measures aimed at smothering the Cuban economy and millions of dollars allocated to boost internal subversion and a regime change are among the actions taken by the current Republican administration against Cuba in 2019 and 2020.