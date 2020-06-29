Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, will participate today in a summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) focused on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the joint meeting of the 20th Political Council and the Tenth Economic Council of the organization, which will meet virtually, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, will also take part.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry reported that the appointment will begin at 14:00 local time, and will be broadcast live on its Facebook account and YouTube channel.

The central objective of the participants is to seek relief for the economic and social effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is part of an agreement adopted during the High Level Conference on Economy, Finance and Trade within the framework of Covid-19, held last June 10.

Both ministerial councils will evaluate the proposals made by the ALBA-TCP countries and the special guests during the aforementioned Conference, in order to assess the ways of implementation of the initiatives.

In that gathering, President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed Cuba’s willingness to cooperate with the countries of the Alliance to overcome together the new challenges that lie ahead.

Venezuela and Cuba are founding members of ALBA-TCP that also include Nicaragua, Dominica, Granada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Created on December 14, 2004, the Alliance has a Political Council made up of the foreign ministers of member countries, whose main function is to advise the Presidential Council, to which all the leaders belong and which is the highest instance of deliberation, decision and political orientation.

The Economic Council is made up of ministers appointed by each member country from the industries, economy, finance, trade, planning and development sectors.

The latter constitutes an instance of coordination of strategies, policies and projects for the productive, agri-food, industrial, energy, commercial, financial and technological complementation of the Member States.