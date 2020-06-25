Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla sent this Wednesday his condolences to the Mexican government and people, following the earthquake of 7.5 on the Richter scale which shook the nation

In his official Twitter profile, the head of Cuban diplomacy expressed his condolences for the material and human losses that natural phenomenon left in its wake, with 447 subsequent replicas, of less intensity.

According to multinational channel TeleSur, the earthquake had its epicenter on Tuesday in the state of Oaxaca and left a balance of six deceased and numerous damages to heritage buildings.

The governor of that Mexican territory, Alejandro Murat, reported that the death toll amounts to nine so far, there are reports of damages in 2 thousand houses and almost 60 schools, as well as in 85 municipalities.