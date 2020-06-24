The Cuban Public Health Ministry reported today that the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 amounts to 2,123, after 10 patients left the hospitals in the last few hours.

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Public Health Ministry reported today that the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 amounts to 2,123, after 10 patients left the hospitals in the last few hours.

Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology, said that these results are encouraging; in fact, more people left the hospitals than those who were admitted.

In his daily briefing on the course of the pandemic, Duran reported 108 active cases with Covid-19, and 107 with stable clinical progress.

Duran, the best-known face in dealing with the pandemic, noted that for the fourth day in a row no deaths have been reported in Cuba, and the death toll remains at 85.

For Covid-19, 2,148 samples were studied, and three tested positive.

Now,’ said Durán, ‘Cuba has accumulated 155,381 samples and 2,318 were positive.

The three positive cases – two women and one man – were Cuban, and of those diagnosed, one was the contact of other confirmed cases, and in the two other cases the source of infection is not specified.