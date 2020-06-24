People interested in enjoying hotels following the start of the first post-Covid-19 phase, are visiting today reservation offices in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus.

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.- People interested in enjoying hotels following the start of the first post-Covid-19 phase, are visiting today reservation offices in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus.

The tourist destination of Trinidad, one of the most demanded in the country, offers three hotels to national vacationers: Las Cuevas will open this Wednesday, Memorias Trinidad on Friday and Costa Sur on July 1st.

In the current stage facilities are available to national tourists. Foreigners will be allowed in and reservations will be up for sale for the second phase, according to authorities of the sector.

During the second phase foreign tourists will only be able to stay at hotels in the northern and southern keys. They won’t be allowed to leave the resorts where doctors, nurses and epidemiologists will be at hand.

For the third phase, tourists will be able to recover the rhythm of the so-called new normality, respecting the health protection measures and protocols.

Reiner Rendon, provincial delegate of the Tourism Ministry, told Prensa Latina that in the first phase of the post-Covid-19 de-escalation, hotels of the different chains and camping sites will gradually return to their activities, as they will be certified as Safer and More Hygienic Tourism.

According to specialists, Trinidad, the third oldest Cuban village, a World Cultural Heritage Site, is a destination that has it all: cultural traditions, history, nature, rivers, waterfalls, nightlife and one of the best beaches on Cuba’s southern coast.