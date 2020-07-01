Luis Enrique Perez, head of the Cuban medical brigade in Andorra, on Tuesday highlighted the results achieved by the island’s health workers during the three months they were fighting the coronavirus pandemic in that small European country.

Through a videoconference with Prensa Latina from Andorra la Vella, capital of the Principality of Andorra located high in the east Pyrenees Mountains, Perez stressed that the 39 Cuban health professionals contributed to bend the contagion curve of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, causing the Covid-19 disease.

We help improve the epidemiological indicators of that small state, the doctor said, after recalling that when his medical team arrived in late March, Andorra had the highest rate of coronavirus infections for every 1,000 inhabitants in Europe.

With the integration of our medical and nursing staff to the health institutions, protocols and joint work with Andorran health workers, the last coronavirus case was recovered on Friday and no cases have been reported over two weeks ago, the specialist stressed.

Among the most remarkable results during these three months, Perez mentioned that 821 critically ill patients were assisted in the intensive care unit of the Nostra Senyora de Meritxell Hospital, the only one in Andorra.

In the videoconference, intensivist nurse Leidysbet Lopez showed satisfaction that more than 700 patients recovered from the new coronavirus.