Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla has conveyed to the people and authorities of Lebanon his sympathy after the massive explosions that rocked Beirut, the capital on Tuesday.

“Heartfelt condolences to the people and the government of Lebanon in the face of the loss of human life and the many injuries that the explosion has left in the port of Beirut. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims,” wrote Rodriguez on Twitter.

Lebanon’s health ministry said that at least 78 people had died and 4,000 suffered injuries in the explosions and fire that shook Beirut.

The numbers climbed steadily through the day, and with the wounded still streaming into hospitals and the search for missing people underway, many more casualties are expected.