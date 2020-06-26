Cuba reported on Thursday that 63 cases with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are hospitalized, 62 of which are clinically stable.

In his regular press briefing on the development of the pandemic in Cuba, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology, explained that 2,184 samples were studied, and two tested positive.

About 159,571 studies were conducted to detect the virus in the country and 2,321 of which tested positive, Duran said.

The two cases reported on Thursday were women, both contacts of previous cases.