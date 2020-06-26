Authorities of the Nostra Senyora Hospital in Meritxell, Andorra, praised on Thursday the work carried out by both the healthcare professionals of that country and their Cuban colleagues in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madrid, Spain.- Authorities of the Nostra Senyora Hospital in Meritxell, Andorra, praised on Thursday the work carried out by both the healthcare professionals of that country and their Cuban colleagues in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Our deep gratitude to the healthcare professionals for their great teamwork capacity, availability and involvement,’ expressed Antoni Margarit, head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the aforementioned hospital.

In a letter signed with Jose Martos, coordinator of the intensive care nursing services of the same hospital, the doctor expressed satisfaction with the effort of all workers, including 17 of the 39 members of the Cuban medical brigade.

Both Margarit and Martos recalled in their letter how three months ago the Covid-19 pandemic had an extraordinary impact in the healthcare field at all levels (primary care, hospitalization and socio-sanitary).

It was then that, at the request of the Andorran authorities, a group of physicians and nurses from Cuba arrived in the small Principality, located between Spain and France, to help contain the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Members of the Henry Reeve International Contingent, specialized in disaster situations and severe epidemics in the world, Cuba’s doctors and nurses arrived in Italy at a moment of highest incidence of the novel coronavirus.