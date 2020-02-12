Varadero Half Marathon aims to exceed the number of participants

Varadero, Cuba.- Half Marathon aims to exceed the number of participantsHavana, Feb 12 (Prensa Latina) The III Half Marathon of Varadero will be held on March 29 and its organizers intend today to exceed the figure of 1,700 contestants.

Speaking to the weekly Jit, a media outlet of the Cuban Sports Institute, the president of the Cuban Athletics Federation, Alberto Juantorena, remarked that the goal is to exceed the level of 200 foreign runners and 1,500 nationals.

If he succeeded, he said, what he achieved in the first two editions would be exceeded, because in 2018 at its premiere, 423 Cubans and only 18 foreigners competed, and a year later the amount increased to 1,441 and 103, respectively.

Juantorena, double Olympic holder in the Montreal-1976 Games in 400 and 800 flat meters, said that this year the presence of some figures from Kenya and Ethiopia will be maintained, which will raise the level of the race.

The elegant of the tracks’, as they call Juantorena, highlighted the importance of the inclusion of the event in the destinations of the World Tour Operators Association, which in his opinion, gives greater visibility to the competitions since the runners are sign up

Consolidating the Half Marathon of Varadero as an affordable destination, rather than running, as an opportunity to enjoy the warm waters of Matanzas square and other local beauties as a family, is the priority for the organizers.

As for the logistics for the lid, Juantorena announced that the arches of the exit and the goal, the tents of the water supply points and the banners that will set the entrance are already in the beautiful city of Matanzas.