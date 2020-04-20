Dominican Republic present in virtual race organized by Cuba

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.- The virtual race called by organizers of the Half Marathon in Varadero, Cuba, was attended today by about a thousand athletes from Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, the Dominican Republic, United States, Switzerland, Venezuela, Uruguay, Portugal, Belgium and Germany, in addition to participants from all the regions of Cuba.

Participants began their tours at 10:00 a.m. running, jogging, walking and exercising sharing the experience on social networks, to stimulate the necessary social isolation required in these times of pandemic.

In the Dominican Republic, members of the Cuban State Mission and members of the Campaign of Solidarity with Cuba, ran to their places of residence fulfilling the call to stay home to control the expansion of Covid-19 and in greeting to the 59th anniversary of the first defeat of imperialism in America.

Sports glories who work in the Dominican Republic, such as Yamilé Martínez; Eduardo Aroche; María Elena Darmuza; José Neninger; Luis Delisle; Julio A. César and Agustín García, participated along with other prominent Cuban trainers, with the head of the Mission, Carlos González.

Some of the ‘marathoners’ ran around their homes, others in the interior trotted and the

fewer used static bikes and treadmills, but all, with enthusiasm and the hope that the time would come to use the tracks, the streets and the stadiums.

According to the organizers of the event, this Sunday people from Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, the United States, Switzerland, Venezuela, Uruguay, Portugal, Belgium and Germany ran, in addition to this country.

Of course, the largest number of participants corresponded to the inhabitants of the island, among whom were outstanding athletes, artists, intellectuals and the people in general.