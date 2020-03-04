World Federation of the Deaf highlights ANSOC’s work

Havana, Cuba.- Joseph J. Murray, president of the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD), highlighted the support of the Cuban government to the National Association of Deaf People (ANSOC).

The US professor participated in the 5th Congress of the ANSOC, an event in which he expressed ‘to be excited’, living ‘experiences he had never had’, according to his statements to the Cuban Television’s Information System.

The WFD president also recognized the participation of the Cuban State in the social inclusion policy of the Cuban deaf community.

About 130 national delegates are attending the congress, to be concluded on Thursday at Havana’s Conference Center, in which they are discussing initiatives to reach higher standards of living, inclusion and social recognition of people with a hearing impairment.

WFD is an international non-governmental organization representing approximately 70 million deaf people worldwide, with a current membership of associations in 133 countries worldwide. Cuba is a member of the federation since 1984.