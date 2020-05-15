Legal regulations support measures against Covid-19 in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- A new resolution from the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), as well as other laws approved previously, support the measures taken to prevent Covid-19 from spreading in Cuba.

According to MINSAP Legal Director Dagmara Cejas, Resolution 128 of 20202, published in the Gaceta Oficial de la Republica, ratifies and updates the legal regulations of the 1980s.

The resolution recognizes the epidemiology emergency situation and establishes, among other matters, the principle of voluntariness for the health personnel, considering the danger that their work represents for their health.

The new resolution also includes the health survey as an effective action to detect Covid-19 cases, and declares the compulsory compliance with home isolation, in isolation centers or in hospitals.

It also establishes the work of a technical group from MINSAP, made up of physicians, officials and Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal, who meet every day to assess the evolution of the disease in Cuba.

Speaking on the Hacemos Cuba TV program, the expert also referred to Law 41 of Public Health (1983), Decree 139 (1988), and Decree Law 54 (1982), which are still in force for situations like the one affecting the country at present.

All these measures are effective and internationally recognized, and are aimed at achieving collective safety, Cejas noted.