Cuban President evokes Celia Sanchez’s 100th birthday

Havana, Cuba.- This Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel evoked the 100th anniversary of the birth of Celia Sanchez, an outstanding revolutionary, political and researcher combatant.

On Twitter, the president called her ‘the girl who put Marti on the highest peak, the heroine of the plains and the mountains, guardian of our memory, protector of the children of the country, faithful assistant of Fidel and beauty watcher.

In a previous message, the president pointed out that Cuba pays homage to his memory. ‘She goes with every compatriot who fights against the pandemic, inside and outside Cuba. She lives in every action of the Revolution of the humble and for the humble,’ he wrote.

Born on May 9, 1920, in the town of Media Luna, now Granma province -then East-, she was a member of the Movimiento 26 de Julio during the Cuban war of national liberation (1956-1958) and organized the clandestine network of peasants in that territory.

After the victory on January 1, 1959, she continued her work in support of all the work generated by the Cuban leader, leading the detailed compilation of all the documentation on the revolutionary struggle.

Until his death on January 11, 1980, she assumed important responsibilities and was an active participant in the most transcendental moments of the country and in the most significant works undertaken by the Cuban government.