Cuban president analyzes potentialities for foreign trade

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel chaired the review of the potentialities and results of foreign trade, foreign investment and international cooperation within the framework of the annual meeting of that ministry.

On his Twitter account, the president highlighted the creation of structures at the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) in all provinces, which allows us to better understand resources and contribute to training.

Among last year’s results, the ministry also started the Single Window for Foreign Investment that will simplify and speed up the approval of new businesses.

Participants also analyzed the increase in financing through cooperation projects and soft loans, the diversification of the origins and destinations of exports, as well as the inclusion of new exports.

These actions aim to facilitate and simplify the approval processes for new businesses with foreign capital, as well as the processing of all permits by ministries.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil, and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca also attended the annual meeting.

Comptroller General of Republic Gladys Bejerano, and the member of the Political Bureau of the Party and General Secretary of the Cuban Workers Federation, Ulises Guillarte, among other guests, also attended the meeting.