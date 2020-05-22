Cuban medical teams must get Peace Nobel, Spanish group requests

Madrid, Spain.- An association of Cubans residents in Spain requested this Thursday to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Cuba’s medical teams collaborating in 24 countries to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Such request was presented by La Avellaneda Cultural Association of Cuban Residents in southern Spain, in a letter sent to the commission that grants the prestigious international award.

‘We request that the clamor from the associations of Cubans and friends from different countries be granted to award Cuban medical brigades the Nobel Peace Prize, for their solidarity, altruism and love for others, in their goal of saving lives,’ the letter stresses.

This association, headquartered in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia, argues for awarding the Prize that Cuban healthcare professionals have been in the front line to fight against the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus in any nation that requests it.

Integrated to the Henry Reeve International Contingent, specialized in situations of disasters and severe epidemics worldwide, Cuban healthcare workers help contain the lethal Covid-19 pandemic in 24 countries, including two Europeans, Italy and Andorra.

To these 1,500 doctors and nurses, arranged into 26 brigades dedicated to fighting against Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus, there are another 28,000 collaborators in the sector who were already providing services in 59 nations.