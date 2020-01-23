Cuban Government’s social commitment acknowledged in France

Paris, France.- The Association Cuba Cooperation France (CubaCoop) on Thursday acknowledged the Cuban Government’s commitment to education, health care and other social sectors, despite the impact of the tightening of the US blockade.

Cuba’s budget this year continues to prioritize social needs, said CubaCoop, founded in 1995 to promote friendship and solidarity with the Caribbean island, in its weekly digital newsletter.

In that regard, it noted that 27.5% of expenditures will go to public health, 23.7% to education, 16.3% to social security and 4.6% to culture and sports.

According to CubaCoop, that commitment is noteworthy, because it materializes despite the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States as a unilateral and extraterritorial measures enforced by successive administrations in the White House over the past 60 years.

The association added that the budget will also allocate funds to housing, infrastructure, renewable energy and tourism, among other sectors, in addition to guaranteeing wage increases in the public sector and social security pensions, underlined CubaCoop, which is involved in dozens of social projects in several Cuban provinces.