Cuba will cease educational activities except in day care centers

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velazquez, reported on Monday the cessation of all activities in the sector in the country until April 20, except in day care centers.

The minister added that in the midst of fighting the Covid-19, the ministry is planning a television program after the first three weeks to resume ties with students in coordination with the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television.

In the case of day care centers, Velazquez insisted on a rigorous hygiene and washing of hands and toys, as well as the prohibition to enter these institutions for children and relatives with respiratory infections.

The minister also called for avoiding crowds in the groups with higher enrollments numbers once the school year has resumed, an aspect in which the ministry is working.

For his part, the Minister of Higher Education, Jose Ramon Saborido, specified among other measures the suspension of undergraduate and postgraduate classes in institutions throughout the nation as of Wednesday.

According to Saborido, the workday will be adapted to the modalities of telecommuting and remote work to guarantee the process of operation in the universities.

Likewise, he specified that the student residences will only accommodate foreign students who remain in the country.