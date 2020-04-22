Cuba insists on importance of social distancing to stop Covid-19

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban health authorities reiterated today the importance of respecting social distancing measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, a disease caused by the SARS-Cov2 coronavirus.

In a press conference, the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, regretted that despite the closure of work centers, institutions, and the cancellation of public activities, a significant number of people can still be observed in the streets.

According to the specialist, crowds currently involve a significant risk and therefore must be avoided.

Likewise, he referred to the need to act responsibly not only for the benefit of his own health, but as a citizen duty to protect the community.

On the other hand, Durán made reference to the recently launched mobile application for people to carry out the self-search in their homes, and highlighted its usefulness as it allows health personnel to know the state of health of the population and identify possible patients.

In this sense, he called for a responsible use of the tool and to introduce truthful information into it.

During the conference, the senior official reported that yesterday 50 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Cuba, for a total of 1,137.

He added that 24 medical discharges were registered (total of 309) and two deaths (total of 38).