Science exhibition starts in Holguin, Cuba

Holguin, Cuba.- Science, innovation, culture and communication are present on Wedneday in the start of the 12th edition of ExpoCiencia 2020 (Science Exhibition), in this city in eastern Cuba.

Until February 28, professionals from several organizations, guests and workers from the non-State sector will come together in the event, in which the presentation of workshops and master conferences, defense of master’s diplomas, exchange of experiences and visits to institutions are scheduled to institutions representing the health and higher education systems in the territory.

Rene Rubio, Communication specialist of the delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA) in Holguin, explained to Prensa Latina that this event has as essential precept to promote the advances of science, technology and innovation to contribute to local, scientific and productive development of both the province and the country.

Likewise, it will also drive up carrying out workshops on facing climate change, boosting exportable funds and potentialities of the territory, as well as the impact of science on food production.

The program includes other initiatives, as social gatherings, keynote speeches on electronic government in Cuba, particularly on thought, legacy of indigenous peoples, from whom the identity of Latin America and the Caribbean emerged and on Jose Marti’s work.

Rubio added that for the last session it is planned to deliver awards to participating entities, the prize for creativity and innovation and the provincial of Information Sciences.