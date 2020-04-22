In Cuba 790 patients with Covid-19 evolve with clinical stability

La Habana, Cuba.- Of the 1,189 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Cuba, 790 have a stable clinical course, the Ministry of Public Health reported today.

The source said that 52 new cases were confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and totaling 1,889, with 40 people dead.

As of April 21, 182 countries with Covid-19 cases are reported, with two million 431 thousand 890 confirmed cases and 169 thousand 859 deaths for a fatality of 6.98 percent.

In the Americas region, 934 thousand 355 cases are reported, 38.4 percent of the total reported cases in the world, with 49 thousand 605 deaths.