Chinese Channel Exposes Cuban fight vs. Covid-19 despite US Blockade

Beijing, China.- The international CGTN channel of China showed today in a material the difficulties Cuba faces to combat the Covid-19 pandemic due to the intensification of the financial, economic and commercial blockade of the United States.

The report recalled that the island was the only country unable to access donations of masks and medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation and electronic commerce giant Alibaba, because the contracted carrier declined to deliver them at the last minute due to Washington’s policy.

It made reference to the complaints in this regard by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the embassy in Beijing, as well as consecutive and majority votes since 1992 in the United Nations General Assembly against the coercive siege.

On the other hand, the channel indicated that long before reporting its first case of Covid-19, Cuba supported China with the recombinant Alpha 2B interferon, a leading product of its biotechnology that was included along with other western drugs in treatments against the deadly pneumonia.

Likewise, he illustrated the solidarity of the Island with the reception of a British cruise ship to transfer its passengers to their homeland and the dispatch of health brigades to other nations seriously affected by respiratory disease, without neglecting their own fight against the pandemic.

Aside from the CGTN, in recent weeks other Chinese media such as the Global Times newspaper and the Xinhua news agency have also praised the Cuban government’s efforts to prevent Covid-19 from becoming an epidemic, despite crashing. with the obstacles generated by the hostility of the United States.

Overall, businessmen, institutions and citizens of the Asian giant who studied in the largest of the Antilles organize donations and the purchase of medical supplies to support it in the face of health adversity, in a gesture of gratitude and solidarity.

Faced with the international spread of Covid-19, many voices urge Washington to lift its unilateral measures imposed on Cuba, Venezuela and Iran to guarantee them access to humanitarian aid and the products that their respective peoples need.

However, the White House ignores the calls and even threatens to tighten its coercive policy against these nations.

In the case of Cuba, the administration of President Donald Trump has recently tightened the fence of almost 60 years with strong limitations on family remittances, restrictions on people-to-people contact and increasing harassment of foreign companies with businesses on the island. .