Venezuela Hails Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution

CARACAS, Venezuela.- President Nicolas Maduro congratulated this Wednesday the Cuban Revolution on its 61st anniversary on behalf of Venezuelans today.

In a statement released by the Chancellery, the Venezuelan government highlights the island’s resistance to the aggression of the United States, which in the last six decades implemented terrorism and a criminal economic blockade to try to destroy it.

Caracas also highlighted the figure of historical leader Fidel Castro Ruz, and recent events in the island such as the new Constitution, the result of a national debate and a popular consultation.

And the text concludes: when the American empire attacks the Cuban Revolution and the Bolivarian Revolution in unison, the Venezuelan people reaffirm their vital commitment to brotherhood and solidarity with the people of Cuba.