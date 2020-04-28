To produce, an indispensable response to new coronavirus

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, exchanged, in reduced composition, with provincial and municipal leaders, to follow up on the strategy arising from territorial meetings on food production held in Holguin, Sancti Spiritus and Havana at the end of March.

Cuba now imports some 800 thousand tons of corn and spends $550 million on animal feed, an unsustainable dependence, which forces to banish importing mindset.

In this sense, the country prioritizes agriculture as the main source of food and advocates for a greater agricultural chaining.

Jose Ramon Monteagudo Ruiz, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party, and Gustavo Rodriguez Rollero, Minister of Agriculture, accompanied Machado Ventura in the meeting.