They pay tribute to National Hero Jose Marti

SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba.- Floral offerings by Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, presided over the homage of the Santiago people to National Hero of Cuba Jose Marti, on the 125th anniversary of the restart of the independence wars.

Before the mausoleum to the Apostle in Santa Ifigenia Cemetery flowers were deposited also on behalf of the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and of the Council of State, Esteban Lazo and the people of Cuba.

Fighters, pioneers and a representation of locals attended the military ceremony and guard of honor starred by students of Camilo Cienfuegos Military School.

Niurka Bell, secretary of the Party in Santiago de Cuba municipality, gave the main speech and called for unity and resistance in defense of independence and national sovereignty.