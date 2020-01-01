They congratulate Cuba on the anniversary of the triumph of Revolution



MOSCOW, Russia.- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro, on the 61st anniversary of the Revolution; and expressed his good wishes on the occasion of the country’s Liberation Day and the New Year.

In a missive addressed to Raul and Diaz-Canel, the leader of the Democratic Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, expressed full support and solidarity with the struggle of the brother party, government and people of Cuba.

Vietnam’s top leaders joined the congratulators on the occasion of the revolutionary triumph and highlighted the satisfaction and pride of generations of Vietnamese as witnessing the achievements of the Cuban people.

From Singapore, the Dominican Republic, Latvia, Panama, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the Netherlands, Belgium, and other nations also greetings arrived.