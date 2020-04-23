They call for celebration of May 1st.

HAVANA, Cuba.- The Workers’ Central Union of Cuba (CTC in Spanish) called this Thursday for the celebration of May 1st, a working-class holiday that will have a different nuance for the conditions the nation lives through from the confrontation of the new coronavirus.

“We call for the celebration of this May 1st. under very different conditions than usual, although with the same enthusiasm and spirit of victory that nothing and no one will be able to change,” Secretary General of CTC Uises Guilarte said in reading an allocution from Lenin Hill, in Regla municipality.

The trade union leader said the celebration of International Workers’ Day will have our homes as main scenario, become alongside the family in the decisive trench in the battle against the pandemic that plagues us.

Guilarte called for increasing social discipline and individual and collective responsibility.

Workers’ Unit

The Secretary-General of CTC, Ulises Guilarte, said this May 1st. will reaffirm the validity of Revolution concept expressed by Fidel 20 years ago on that same date.

Guilarte assured that the forged unity of our people is present in the dedication of health workers, in the consecration of scientists, in the creative contribution of culture, in the dedication of teachers and professors, in the attention of social workers and in the contribution of the non-state sector.

The trade union leader highlighted the efforts of those who keep economy and development programs vital, he showed solidarity with those in the world suffering from neoliberal policies, and thanked the progressive forces’ claims against blockade.

On behalf of Cuban workers, the CTC placed a floral offering on Lenin Hill before the bust of the world proletariat guide.