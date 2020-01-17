The Cuban Constitution will continue coming to life this Saturday

HAVANA, Cuba.- We are all called to fulfill the Constitution´s mandate, and just for this reason, Cuba will live this January 18 the election of provincial governors and vice-governors, a process for which the country is prepared to ensure a successful journey.

On the subject, Radio Reloj spoke with the Member of the National Electoral Council, Marina Capo Ribalta, who informed that a video conference took place last Thursday with the electoral authorities throughout the country, to finalize the details with a view to the vote.

The official pointed out that moment of exchange showed how the nation has created the conditions to ensure there are no difficulties in the election of provincial governors and vice-governors.

Capo Ribalta emphasized that each of the municipalities has worked on the selection of premises and other organizational and insurance issues.

Another Step in Strengthening the Organs of People’s Power

The election of provincial governors and vice-governors is a new exercise, and has a great impact on Cuban socialist democracy, the Member of the National Electoral Council, the Member of the National Electoral Council said.

The official recalled that on this occasion it was not an election in which every citizen votes, but the municipal delegates, nominated and elected by the people as their representatives, will assume this responsibility.

Marina Capo Ribalta pointed out that biographies and photos of the President of the Republic’s proposals for governors and vice-governors in each province are already held by municipal delegates, as established by the Electoral Law.

The election of these new positions complies with the precepts of the Magna Carta, and the country’s institutionalism and the organs of People’s Power strengthen.