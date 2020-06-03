The Universidad de Oriente (UO) is currently preparing the 23rd Chemistry Conference, the oldest event of this science in the country, which will take place in this city next November and will update last developments on these fields of knowledge.

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- The Universidad de Oriente (UO) is currently preparing the 23rd Chemistry Conference, the oldest event of this science in the country, which will take place in this city next November and will update last developments on these fields of knowledge.

According to the organizing committee, the sessions will be held from November 18 to 20 and will address topics related to chemistry in its organic and medicinal, physical and computational, analytical and environmental, inorganic, sustainable and materials aspects.

Participants will also address topics related to biotechnology, quality assurance, agrochemistry, teaching and history of these disciplines and chemical engineering, in addition to workshops to be held on industrial biotechnology, micro-scale chemistry and learning.

The Cuban Society of Chemistry and the Chemistry Department of the university sponsor the event, which in its 22 editions has been attended by prominent experts from Cuba and several parts of the world.