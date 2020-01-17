Ricardo Cabrisas Meets with French Prime Minister



PARIS, France. – Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas met with the Prime Minister of France, Edouard Philippe, and they agreed on the desire to boost bilateral relations.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the island passed on the host premier a greeting from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who made a transit in France in October 2018, during a tour of countries in Europe and Asia.

Cabrisas arrived in France on Tuesday, where he paid an extensive work visit, which included a meeting yesterday with the Secretary of State for Foreign Trade and Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Philippe and Cabrisas emphasized the willingness to deepen ties in sectors such as trade, investment and cooperation. Also the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister participated in an evening for the 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.