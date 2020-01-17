All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»Ricardo Cabrisas Meets with French Prime Minister

Ricardo Cabrisas Meets with French Prime Minister

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Ricardo Cabrisas met with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.
PARIS, France. – Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas met with the Prime Minister of France, Edouard Philippe, and they agreed on the desire to boost bilateral relations.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the island passed on the host premier a greeting from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who made a transit in France in October 2018, during a tour of countries in Europe and Asia.

Cabrisas arrived in France on Tuesday, where he paid an extensive work visit, which included a meeting yesterday with the Secretary of State for Foreign Trade and Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Philippe and Cabrisas emphasized the willingness to deepen ties in sectors such as trade, investment and cooperation. Also the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister participated in an evening for the 61st anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.