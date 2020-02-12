Raul Heads Funeral Honors of Major General Efigenio Ameijeiras

HAVANA, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro Ruz, led in Havana the funeral honors of Major General Efigenio Ameijeiras Delgado, held in the Pantheon of Veterans of the Necropolis of Columbus.

Along with relatives and friends of the outstanding combatant, it was also Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, Second Secretary of the Party.

Ameijeiras Delgado identified from a young age with the 26th of July Movement, and excelled in the struggle in the Sierra Maestra. He was one of the founders of the Frank Pais Second Eastern Front, and was head of Column Number 6 “Juan Manuel Ameijeiras Delgado”.

After the triumph of the Revolution he held important responsibilities, including head of the Revolutionary National Police, Chief of Staff of the Central Army and Deputy Chief Minister of CombatIve Preparation of FAR.