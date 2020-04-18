Raul Castro Chairs National Meeting of Analysis on Situation with Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba.- This Friday morning, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, chaired an analysis meeting on the situation in the country, where they reviewed the Plan for the Prevention and Control of the new coronavirus.

The meeting assessed affectations to the performance of the national economy generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the measures to mitigate its effects on the Cuban population.

The President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Second Secretary of the Party Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, other members of the Political Bureau and senior leaders of the State and Government also participated.

Information taken from the web site of the Presidency of Cuba