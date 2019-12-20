Raul and Diaz-Canel attend Parliament sessions



HAVANA, Cuba.- With the presence of the First Secretary of the Party, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, and the President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, began in Havana the Fourth Ordinary Period of Sessions of the 9th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

The President of Parliament, Esteban Lazo, said that the attendance of other outstanding historical leaders of the Cuban Revolution, make feel the imprint of undefeated Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, whose ideas continue guiding us.

Lazo sent a congratulations to the university students for the 97th anniversary of the University Student Federation (FEU) by Julio Antonio Mella.

The Members gathered at the Convention Palace in Havana devote a minute’s silence to the death of outstanding revolutionary Faure Chomon Mediavilla last December 5.

Economy under Discussion in Parliament

Economy and Planning Minister Alejandro Gil reminded Parliament of the additional restrictions faced this year as a result of the blockade, intensified during the Trump Administration.

In a session attended by the First Secretary of the Party, Raul Castro, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Minister said that for Cuba the year has been marked by the upsurge in the blockade imposed by the United States for more than half a century.

Gil highlighted that to this challenge, the country responded with more unity and without neoliberal measures, and contrary to this there was a call to save, not only to resist, but to continue to invest in development.

We know that there are many problems of our own to be solved and that it is in our hands that the economy provides more wealth, but how much more could we have been able to do if it were not for the blockade?, the Minister of Economy and Planning emphasized.