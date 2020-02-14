All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Minuto a minuto:
Español
Radio Reloj
Hora Cuba:
You are at:»»President of Cuba Summarizes Government Visit to Cienfuegos

President of Cuba Summarizes Government Visit to Cienfuegos

0
By on News
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
President of Cuba summarizes Government visit to Cienfuegos

Diaz-Canel outlined Government visit to Cienfuegos. Photo/Estudios Revolucion.

CIENFUEGOS, Cuba.-The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez as part of the Government visit Cienfuegos province, led this Friday the analyses of core issues such as food production and housebuilding.

“We have always found emancipatory exits in resistance and in fight “, was the closing reflection of the head of State at the meeting that analyzed in the territory the topic of food production and the municipal self-sufficiency program, as well as the state of compliance with the Urban and Suburban Agriculture Program.

In an encouraging and realistic speech, which appealed to Cuban ability to move wills and do things right even in complex circumstances, the Cuban President argued with managers and decision-making accountable on an issue of national security: why producing food is now under emphasis.

Among other ideas, Diaz-Canel recalled that the country faces a fundamental problem, that of financing, so it is required to produce more to export more; and to use better the available financing.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Comments are closed.