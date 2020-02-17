President of Cuba remembers Revolution Commander Juan Almeida

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez recalled the 93rd anniversary of the birth of Commander of the Revolution Juan Almeida.

The Cuba President recalled in his Twitter account that who was a consequential revolutionary, a brave and honest man, sensitive and creative, qualities that made him very close to the heart of the Cuban people.

After the 1952 coup d’état, Almeida joined the revolutionary struggle, participated in the assault on the Moncada barracks, was part of the Granma Yacht expedition and one of the founders of the Rebel Army.

Commander of the Revolution Juan Almeida received multiple national and international decorations and orders, such as the Honorary Title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba and Maximo Gomez Order of first degree. He died at 82 on September 11, 2009.