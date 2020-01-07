President of Cuba Reiterates Solidarity with Australia



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, transmitted via Twitter the regret of the Cuban people, in the face of the damage caused by the fires that devastated extensive forest areas in Australia.

The Cuban President wrote on Twitter: Cuba hurts and stands in solidarity with Australians, who suffer consequences of climate change: 6 million hectares of burning forests and the deaths of nearly 30 people and 500 million animals.

In another message, Diaz-Canel noted that while all living species flee scared from the hell of Australia’s forests, the empire stuns a terrible fire, putting the world on the brink of war.

Although the disasters in that nation-continent are a natural part of the climate cycle, the magnitude and early onset of those who now devour the Australian territory, lead to thought of its direct relationship to climate change.