President of Cuba ratifies illegality of Helms-Burton Act



HAVANA, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez confirmed via Twitter that the unsuccessful lawsuit against Swiss company MSC Cruises S.A. gives the reason for Cuba on the illegality of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act.

Havana Docks Corporation claimed to legitimately own certain commercial real estate in the Port of Havana, and brought legal action against the Swiss cruise company for the use of this infrastructure.

The federal courts of the United States are the scene of the enforcement of the Helms-Burton Act, passed in Washington in 1996.

Since then all administrations have suspended Title III to avoid confrontations with U.S. partners. However, Donald Trump activated it as part of the escalation of the blockade against Cuba.