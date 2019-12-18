President of Cuba participates in Parliament debates



HAVANA, Cuba.- The second working day in the Permanent Committees of the National Assembly, which took place in the Convention Palace, addressed topics of great interest for the population.

The President of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, recognized the completion of 43 thousand 700 houses, 10 thousand 801 more than expected in the year, and called for planning according to needs as well as priority.

The head of State highlighted the need to work more on quality from all its dimensions: beauty, comfort and the improvement of the urban environment, and recognized the work in the legalization of houses, one of the problems identified in the control through the territories.

Diaz-Canel also participated in the commission on the preservation of historical memory, and pointed out that the use of digitalized funds by stakeholders is necessary.