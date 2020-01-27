President of Cuba participates in FEU National Council

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, participated this Monday in Havana in the plenary session of the National Council of the University Student Federation (FEU).

According to a message from the Presidency spread on Twitter, the President participated in the meeting where they analyzed the role of students in the economic battle and the defense of the Fatherland in all scenarios.

The plenary session of the National Council of the University Student Federation is held on the eve of the 167th anniversary of the birth of Jose Marti, while the working sessions of FEU began this Sunday at the Cojimar Convention Center, east of Havana.

In the meeting they assessed compliance with the agreements of the Ninth Congress of the student organization, held in July 2018.